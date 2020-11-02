Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE DECK opened at $253.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day moving average of $196.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,206 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $381,395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 518.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

