Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $253.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $267.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,206. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

