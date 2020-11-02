Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $225.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

