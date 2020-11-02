Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

