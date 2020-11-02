Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $80.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $68.45 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

