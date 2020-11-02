Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $120.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

