Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price to $80.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.05 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

