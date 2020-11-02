Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 19th.

DLAKY opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

