Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 19th.
DLAKY opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
