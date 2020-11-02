DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $319.58 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.41 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.