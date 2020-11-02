DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.25 ($19.12).

DIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. DIC Asset AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.40 and a 200 day moving average of €11.29.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.