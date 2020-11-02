Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.47. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,738. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,047.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 443,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

