Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $208.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $224.82. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

