Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) & The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Financial Survey

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Domino’s Pizza and The Alkaline Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 0 8 22 0 2.73 The Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus price target of $423.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than The Alkaline Water.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and The Alkaline Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $3.62 billion 4.12 $400.71 million $9.57 39.53 The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.95 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.68

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water. The Alkaline Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and The Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 11.98% -14.11% 31.41% The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats The Alkaline Water on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of August 17, 2020, it operated approximately 17,100 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

