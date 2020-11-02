Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

