Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $81.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

