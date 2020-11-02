Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 83.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $78.49 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

