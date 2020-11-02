Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,820,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,071,509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $501.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

