Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

