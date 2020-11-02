Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 93,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $672,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

