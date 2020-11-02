Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 494.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $114.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $120.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

