Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN opened at $99.71 on Monday. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.