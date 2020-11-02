Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-$1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $410,182.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

