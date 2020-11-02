Eastern Bank Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eastern Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $105.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.