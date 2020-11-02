Eastern Bank Has $231,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $78.89 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

