Eastern Bank Invests $216,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 17.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 110,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 89.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

