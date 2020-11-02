Eastern Bank Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.21 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

