Eastern Bank Sells 1,491 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS opened at $48.15 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

