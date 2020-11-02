Eastern Bank Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Albemarle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

