Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

ETN stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

