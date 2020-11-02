Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 91,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 62,994 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,580 shares of company stock worth $37,841,361. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $71.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

