Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,580 shares of company stock worth $37,841,361 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

