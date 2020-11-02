Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ESBK opened at $10.74 on Monday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.