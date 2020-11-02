Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,428 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $731.24 on Monday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.70.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.