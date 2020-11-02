Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $47,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $4,503,428. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $731.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $778.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

