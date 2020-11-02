Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 118.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

