ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.

ESSA stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

ESSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ESSA Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

