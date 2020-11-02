Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

