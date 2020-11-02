Etsy’s (ETSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,639 shares of company stock worth $32,044,912. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

