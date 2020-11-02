Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (ASX:EFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.58 Per Share

Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (ASX:EFF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.582 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 104.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.