Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $617,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.