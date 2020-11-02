Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

