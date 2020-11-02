FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lowered by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 19.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

