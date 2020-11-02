Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE:FOE opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Ferro has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -183.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. Ferro’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Ferro by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ferro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ferro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the period.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

