Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $161.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 143.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,039,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,409,000 after buying an additional 612,192 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

