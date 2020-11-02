Financial Comparison: 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A 1347 Property Insurance N/A -20.02% -9.25%

13.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Financial and 1347 Property Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and 1347 Property Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.00 -$80.01 million N/A N/A 1347 Property Insurance $5.60 million 3.36 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

1347 Property Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

