Financial Comparison: FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) versus True Drinks (NASDAQ:TRUU)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and True Drinks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 97.02 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.26 True Drinks $1.95 million 28.05 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, indicating that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and True Drinks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Summary

True Drinks beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

