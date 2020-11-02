Financial Survey: Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Jones Lang LaSalle (OTCMKTS:JLL)

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Golden Gate Partners alerts:

Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Gate Partners and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 3 0 2.40

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus price target of $138.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 2.40% 11.47% 4.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.32 $535.30 million $14.09 8.01

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Gate Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Gate Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.