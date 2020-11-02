First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

