First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 405,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 517,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

