First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

TSE FN opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.